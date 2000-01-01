Princess Private Equity Ord (LSE:PEY)
Trust Info
- Market Cap€719.172m
- OCF1.73%
- AIC sectorPrivate Equity
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGG00B28C2R28
Investment Strategy
The Company's investment objective is to provide Shareholders with long-term capital growth and attractive dividend yield, through investment in a diversified portfolio of private equity and private debt investments, rather than through fund investments. In future, the Company aims to invest up to 100% of its capital in private equity and private debt direct investments but on occasion may also make fund investments and invest in other private market investments such as private real estate and private infrastructure.