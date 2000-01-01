Investment Strategy

To achieve long-term returns greater than those available from investing in a portfolio of quoted companies, by investing in a portfolio of qualifying investments in small and medium sized unquoted companies with excellent growth prospects and a portfolio of non-qualifying investments permitted for liquidity management purposes, within the conditions imposed on all VCTs and to minimise the risk of each investment and the portfolio as a whole. To invests in companies at various stages of development, including those requiring capital for expansion, but not in start-ups or management buy-outs or businesses seeking to use funding to acquire other businesses. Investments are spread across a range of different sectors.