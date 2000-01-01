PRS REIT Ord (LSE:PRSR)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£444.913m
- OCF1.41%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupSigma Group
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF01NH51
Investment Strategy
Seek to provide investors with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth through investment in a portfolio of newly constructed residential private rented sector sites of multiple units (PRS Units) comprising mainly family homes, to be let on Assured Shorthold Tenancies (as defined in the Housing Act 1988) to qualifying tenants.