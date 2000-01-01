Investment Strategy

To maximise distributions from capital gains and income generated from the assets of the company. To invest in a mix of qualifying and non-qualifying assets. The qualifying investments may be quoted on AIM or a similar market or be unquoted companies. To invest in a diversified portfolio of growth oriented qualifying companies which seek to raise new capital on flotation or by way of a secondary issue. The company can structure deals to invest in private companies with an asset-backed focus to reduce potential capital loss. The company must have had in excess of 70% of its assets invested in qualifying investments as defined for VCT purposes by 28-Feb-17, and must also have more then 80% of its assets invested in qualifying investments as defined for VCT purposes by 06-Apr-19.