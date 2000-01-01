Puma VCT 11 Ord (LSE:PU11)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap£26.698m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorVCT Generalist
- Manager GroupShore Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BQVBS545
Investment Strategy
The Company may invest in a mix of qualifying and non-qualifying assets. The qualifying investments may be quoted on AIM or a similar market or be unquoted companies. The Company may invest in a diversified portfolio of growth oriented qualifying companies which seek to raise new capital on flotation or by way of a secondary issue. The Company has the ability to structure deals to invest in private companies with an asset-backed focus to reduce potential capital loss.