Puma VCT 11 (LSE:PU11)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£31.656m
  • OCF2.87%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupShore Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BQVBS545

Investment Strategy

The Company may invest in a mix of qualifying and non-qualifying assets. The qualifying investments may be quoted on AIM or a similar market or be unquoted companies. The Company may invest in a diversified portfolio of growth oriented qualifying companies which seek to raise new capital on flotation or by way of a secondary issue. The Company has the ability to structure deals to invest in private companies with an asset-backed focus to reduce potential capital loss.

