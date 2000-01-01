Puma VCT 12 (LSE:PU12)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£25.655m
  • OCF2.86%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist Pre Qualifying
  • Manager GroupShore Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYSJJR68

Investment Strategy

The company may invest in a mix of qualifying and non-qualifying assets. The qualifying investments may be quoted on AIM or a similar market or be unquoted companies. The company may invest in a diversified portfolio of growth oriented qualifying companies which seek to raise new capital on flotation or by way of a secondary issue.

