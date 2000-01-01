Puma VCT 13 Ord (LSE:PU13)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£22.116m
  • OCF2.00%
  • AIC sectorVCT Generalist
  • Manager GroupShore Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BD5B1L68

Investment Strategy

The company will target investments in UK unquoted companies through a range of securities including, but not limited to, Ord and preference shares, loan stock, convertible securities and fixed interest securities. Unquoted investments may be structured as a combination of Ords and loan stock.

