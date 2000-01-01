Investment Strategy

By virtue of the legislative framework governing the Company, the Company’s investment policy has been designed to be aligned with the need to comply with VCT legislation which is key to the proposition being offered to investors. The Company will target investments in UK unquoted companies via a range of securities including but not limited to, ordinary and preference shares, loan stocks, convertible securities and fixed interest securities. Unquoted investments are likely to be structured as a combination of ordinary shares and loan stocks. The Company may also invest in stocks that are quoted on AIM and these investments are primarily held as ordinary shares.