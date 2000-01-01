Qannas Investments Ord (LSE:QIL)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$37.194m
- OCF3.11%
- AIC sectorGlobal
- Manager GroupCodan
- Currency
- ISINKYG7306P1037
Investment Strategy
The objective is to generate value for shareholders by creating a portfolio of opportunistic investments in real estate, debt, and equities in the MENA region and Europe and North America. The company will aim to acquire such assets and then to dispose of them at a premium to their acquisition cost. Investments to be made where there is a liquidity requirement or portfolio repositioning on the part of a vendor such that assets become available at a discount to their intrinsic value.