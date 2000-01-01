Investment Strategy

To provide a high level of after tax income and total return consisting primarily of tax-advantaged dividend income and capital appreciation by investing at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of domestic and foreign companies involved to a significant extent in providing products, services or equipment for (i) the generation or distribution of electricity, gas or water (ii) telecommunications activities municipal services or (iii) infrastructure operations, such as airports, toll roads and municipal services. The remaining 20% of its assets may be invested in other securities including stocks, debt obligations and money market instruments as well as certain derivative instruments in the utility industry or other industries.