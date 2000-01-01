Investment Strategy

To achieve capital appreciation and/or to generate investment income returns through the acquisition of real estate assets in Romania, including the development of such assets, and/or the acquisition of significant or controlling stakes in companies established in, or operating predominantly in Romania, primarily in the real estate sector. Any new private equity investment in companies operating in sectors other than real estate is limited to 25% of the TA at the time of effecting the investment. However, the Company may continue to make follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies without any such limitation.