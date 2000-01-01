Investment Strategy

To deliver an attractive total return to shareholders, with a focus on income. The company will investing in managing and disposing of a diversified portfolio of UK office and light industrial properties, which are located predominantly in the regional centers of the UK outside London. The company may, from time to time, acquire, manage and dispose of debt portfolios whose receivables are secured principally against real property that conform to the investment policy criteria. For the avoidance of doubt, the company may make an investment through any type of entity it considers appropriate, including, without limitation, any member of the Group, and references in this investment policy to the company making investments, acquiring or holding assets should be construed accordingly.