Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£2.176bn
  • OCF1.08%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
  • Manager GroupInfraRed Capital Partners
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BBHX2H91

Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to provide investors with long-term, stable dividends, while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through investment, principally in a range of operational assets which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar PV parks.

Latest TRIG news

TRIG Regulatory news

