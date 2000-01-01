Renewables Infrastructure Grp (LSE:TRIG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£2.176bn
- OCF1.08%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure - Renewable Energy
- Manager GroupInfraRed Capital Partners
- Currency
- ISINGG00BBHX2H91
Investment Strategy
The Company will seek to provide investors with long-term, stable dividends, while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through investment, principally in a range of operational assets which generate electricity from renewable energy sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar PV parks.