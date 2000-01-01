Investment Strategy

To invest in portfolios of Homes throughout the UK and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income, together with the potential for capital growth, from acquiring portfolios of Homes across residential asset classes that comprise the stock of Statutory Registered Providers. Such asset classes are categorised as Shared Ownership Homes, Market Rental Homes, Functional Homes and Sub-Market Rental Homes and will provide secure long-term inflation-linked cash flows to the group.