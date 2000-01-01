Rights & Issues Investment Trust Ord (LSE:RIII)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£164.756m
  • OCF0.46%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupDiscretionary
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0007392078

Investment Strategy

The objective is to exceed the benchmark index over the long term whilst managing risk. It will invests in equities with an emphasis on smaller companies. UK smaller companies will normally constitute at least 80% of the investment portfolio. UK smaller companies include both listed securities and those quoted on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM). The investment portfolio will normally lie in the range of 80% to 100% of the funds of shareholders, and therefore gearing will normally be between negative 20% and 0%.

