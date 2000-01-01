River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Ord (LSE:RMMC)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£79.653m
- OCF1.30%
- AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupRiver and Mercantile
- Currency
- ISINGG00BZ8VFG05
Investment Strategy
To achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK Micro Cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than GBP 100m at the time of purchase. The company will invest in a diversified portfolio of UK Micro Cap companies and it is expected that the majority investible universe of the company will comprise companies whose securities are admitted to trading on AIM.