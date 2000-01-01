River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Ord (LSE:RMMC)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£79.653m
  • OCF1.30%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupRiver and Mercantile
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BZ8VFG05

Investment Strategy

To achieve long term capital growth from investment in a diversified portfolio of UK Micro Cap companies, typically comprising companies with a free float market capitalisation of less than GBP 100m at the time of purchase. The company will invest in a diversified portfolio of UK Micro Cap companies and it is expected that the majority investible universe of the company will comprise companies whose securities are admitted to trading on AIM.

Latest RMMC news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

RMMC Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .