RiverFort Global Opportunities Ord (LSE:RGO)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£8.317m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BKKD0862

Investment Strategy

To provide shareholders with returns through capital appreciation and dividend income principally by investing in junior companies in the natural resources, energy, financial services, technology and healthcare sectors. Possible investments could include companies, businesses, permits and licences, mining and production licences or processing and development projects, through acquisitions, partnerships or joint venture arrangements.

Latest RGO news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

RGO Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .