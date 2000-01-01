Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LSE:RCOI)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$95.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupRiverstone
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJHPS390

Investment Strategy

The Company will seek to achieve its investment objective through investing in a diversified portfolio of direct and indirect investments in loans, notes, bonds and other debt instruments, including convertible debt, issued by entities operating in the energy sector. The Company may also invest in warrants or other equity interests or instruments received in connection with, or as a consequence of, an investment in Loans.

Latest RCOI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

RCOI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .