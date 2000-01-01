Riverstone Energy Ord (LSE:RSE)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£326.778m
- OCF1.89%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Commodities & Natural Resources
- Manager GroupRiverstone
- Currency
- ISINGG00BBHXCL35
Investment Strategy
To achieve superior risk adjusted returns through investing exclusively in the global energy industry across all sectors. The energy sector is global and a significant component of virtually all major economies. Long-term market drivers of economic expansion, population growth, development of markets, deregulation and privatisation will continue to create opportunities globally for investors in energy.