Investment Strategy

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of loans to UK SMEs and mid-market corporates. These loans will generally be, but not limited to, senior, subordinated, unitranche and mezzanine debt instruments, documented as loans, notes, leases, bonds or convertible bonds. Such loans shall typically have a life of 2 to 10 years. The Company will make loans to borrowers in a range of market sectors within certain exposure limits which will vary from time to time, according to market conditions and as determined by the Board.