RM Social & Envir Infrastructure Inc Ord (LSE:RMII)
Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info
- Market Cap£107.330m
- OCF1.88%
- AIC sectorDebt - Direct Lending
- Manager GroupRM Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB00BYMTBG55
Investment Strategy
The company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through investment in secured debt instruments of UK Small and Medium sized enterprises, and mid-market corporates and/or individuals including any loan, promissory notes, lease, bond, or preference share sourced or originated by RM Capital Markets Limited.