RM Social & Envir Infrastructure Inc Ord (LSE:RMII)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£107.330m
  • OCF1.88%
  • AIC sectorDebt - Direct Lending
  • Manager GroupRM Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYMTBG55

Investment Strategy

The company aims to generate attractive and regular dividends through investment in secured debt instruments of UK Small and Medium sized enterprises, and mid-market corporates and/or individuals including any loan, promissory notes, lease, bond, or preference share sourced or originated by RM Capital Markets Limited.

Latest RMII news

RMII Regulatory news

