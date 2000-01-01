Rockwood Strategic Ord (LSE:RKW)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£35.829m
  • OCF3.93%
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupGresham House
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYRH4982

Investment Strategy

The Company will have an active investing policy and will invest predominantly in publicly listed UK equities capitalised under GBP 250M at the point of investment. Investments will be sought where the shares are valued at less than the Investment Manager's view of their intrinsic value. They will primarily be businesses which the Investment Manager believes offer opportunities for value to be unlocked or created through strategic, management or operational changes, typically leading to improved returns, profits and growth. The Company will seek investments that can generate a 15% IRR over the medium to long-term principally through capital appreciation.

Latest RKW news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

RKW Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .