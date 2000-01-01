Investment Strategy

To provide investors with an attractive level of regular and growing income and capital returns from investment primarily in high quality, music intellectual property. The Company will invest in a songwriter’s copyright interest in a musical composition or song together with the rights in the recording of the musical composition or song together with all rights and assets considered by the Investment Manager to be ancillary thereto. The Company intends to invest in small to medium sized Catalogues (typically 100-1000 Copyrights) that are diversified by artist, genre, decade and royalty type. The Company also intends to invest predominantly in classic, older Copyrights with enduring appeal and which experience consistent usage. Such compositions have generally reached a steady state of earnings and are not subject to the natural decline in earnings and value that typically occurs within the initial ten years of a composition’s life.