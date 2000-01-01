Investment Strategy

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities, such as common stock and preferred stock, and at least 65% of its net assets in the equity securities of companies located in at least three countries outside of the United States. A company is deemed to be “located” outside the United States if its country of organization, its headquarters, and/or the principal trading market of its stock are located outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its net assets in U.S. and non-U.S. non-convertible debt.