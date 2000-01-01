Investment Strategy

The Funds primary investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, that it will seek to achieve by normally investing more than 65% of its assets in common stocks, convertible preferred stock and convertible debentures. Current income is a secondary investment objective. Royce Value Trust, Inc.s portfolio includes common stocks, preferred stocks, corporate bonds and repurchase agreements. The Fund invests in various sectors, including technology, industrial products, industrial services, financial intermediaries, natural resources, financial services, health, consumer services, consumer products, utilities and diversified investment companies.