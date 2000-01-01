RTW Venture Ord (LSE:RTW)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$214.047m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
  • Manager GroupRTW
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BKTRRM22

Investment Strategy

To achieve positive absolute performance and superior long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on forming, building, and supporting world-class life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical techonology companies (“LifeSci Companies”). It intends to create a diversified portfolio of investments across a range of businesses, each pursuing the development of superior pharmacological or medical therapeutic assets to enhance the quality of life and/or extend patient life.

