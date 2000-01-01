RTW Venture Ord (LSE:RTW)
Trust Info
- Market Cap$214.047m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Biotechnology & Healthcare
- Manager GroupRTW
- Currency
- ISINGG00BKTRRM22
Investment Strategy
To achieve positive absolute performance and superior long-term capital appreciation, with a focus on forming, building, and supporting world-class life sciences, biopharmaceutical and medical techonology companies (“LifeSci Companies”). It intends to create a diversified portfolio of investments across a range of businesses, each pursuing the development of superior pharmacological or medical therapeutic assets to enhance the quality of life and/or extend patient life.