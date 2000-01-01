Salter Brothers Emerging Companies Ltd (ASX:SB2)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market CapAUD74.570m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000149429

Investment Strategy

The investment objectives are to provide investors with:1) attractive risk adjusted returns over the long term, and 2) access to centrated portfolio of listed and unlisted securities with the objective of long term capital growth and income from these investments. The company focuses on emerging companies, and on capital preservation.

Latest SB2 news

