Sanditon Investment Trust (LSE:SIT)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£45.000m
  • OCF1.29%
  • AIC sectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupSanditon Asset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BMPHJ807

Investment Strategy

To deliver absolute returns of at least 2% p.a., compounded annually, above RPIX; and be an asset diversifier for shareholders by targeting low correlation with leading large capitalisation equity indices. To invest predominantly in listed equity securities of companies incorporated in the EU, the EEA or Switzerland.

