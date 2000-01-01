Sandon Capital Investments Ltd (ASX:SNC)

Investment trust
  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupSandon Capital
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000SNC4

Investment Strategy

Sandon Capital Investments invest in Securities listed on ASX with an initial focus on small to medium sized entities which have an intrinsic value comprised of tangible assets, for example, cash, liquid securities and other assets. Sandon Capital, SNC’s investment manager, will apply its activist investment techniques to manage the Company’s assets in a similar manner to Sandon’s other mandates (SCAF & SCAIF).

