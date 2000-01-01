Schiehallion C Ord (LSE:MNTC)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap$896.000m
- OCF0.77%
- AIC sectorGrowth Capital
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- Currency
- ISINGG00BMH3TR59
Investment Strategy
In making its initial investment in a business, the Company will seek to invest in private businesses which it considers have the potential to become admitted to trading on a public stock exchange. Those investments will typically take the form of equity or equity-related instruments (which may include, without limitation, preference shares, convertible debt instruments, equity-related and equity-linked notes and warrants) issued by Investee Companies.