Schiehallion Fund Ord (LSE:MNTN)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap$560.769m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BJ0CDD21

Investment Strategy

In making its initial investment in a business, the Company will seek to invest in private businesses which it considers have the potential to become admitted to trading on a public stock exchange. Those investments will typically take the form of equity or equity-related instruments (which may include, without limitation, preference shares, convertible debt instruments, equity-related and equity-linked notes and warrants) issued by Investee Companies.

Latest MNTN news

MNTN Regulatory news

