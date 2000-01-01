Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company (LSE:ATR)

  • Market Cap£352.423m
  • OCF0.87%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0008710799

Investment Strategy

To provide a high rate of total return primarily through investment in equity and equity related securities in Asia Pacific Companies (excluding Japan). The Company seek to offer a degree of capital preservation through tactical use of derivative instruments. It is intended that the Company will have a bias to investing in small and mid-cap companies.

