Schroder British Opportunities Ord (LSE:SBO)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£75.000m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BN7JZR28

Investment Strategy

To deliver long-term total returns throughout the life of the Company by investing in a diversified public equity and private equity portfolio of predominantly UK Companies. “UK Companies” means companies which are incorporated, headquartered or have their principal business activities in the United Kingdom, and companies headquartered outside the United Kingdom which derive, or are expected to derive, a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from the United Kingdom.

