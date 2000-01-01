Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust Ord (LSE:SBSI)

Investment trust
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£77.625m
  • OCF-
  • AIC sectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BF781319

Investment Strategy

To deliver measurable positive social impact as well as long term capital growth and income, through investing in a diversified portfolio of private market impact funds, co-investments alongside impact investors and direct investments in order to gain exposure to private market Social Impact Investments.

Latest SBSI news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

SBSI Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .