Schroder BSC Social Impact Trust (LSE:SBSI)
Investment trust
Trust Info
- Market Cap£77.625m
- OCF-
- AIC sectorFlexible Investment
- Manager Group-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BF781319
Investment Strategy
To deliver measurable positive social impact as well as long term capital growth and income, through investing in a diversified portfolio of private market impact funds, co-investments alongside impact investors and direct investments in order to gain exposure to private market Social Impact Investments.