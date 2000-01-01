Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with a regular and attractive level of income return together with the potential for long term income and capital growth through investing in commercial real estate in Continental Europe, mainly in France and Germany. The Company may invest directly in real estate assets (both listed and unlisted) or through investment in special purpose vehicles, partnerships, trusts or other structures. The Company will invest principally in the office, retail, logistics and light industrial property sectors. It may also invest in other sectors including, but not limited to, leisure, residential, healthcare, hotels and student accommodation.