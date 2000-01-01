Schroder Income Growth plc (LSE:SCF)

Investment trust
  • Market Cap£212.934m
  • OCF0.87%
  • AIC sectorUK Equity Income
  • Manager GroupSchroders
  • ISINGB0007915860

To invest primarily in above-average yielding UK equities but up to 20% of the portfolio may be invested in equities listed on recognized stock exchanges outside the UK. If considered appropriate, the Company may use equity related instruments such as convertible securities and up to 10% of the portfolio may be invested in bonds. In addition, up to 20% of total income may be generated by short-dated call options written on holdings in the portfolio.

