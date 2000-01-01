Schroder Oriental Income Ord (LSE:SOI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£683.598m
- OCF0.86%
- AIC sector-
- Manager GroupSchroders
- Currency
- ISINGB00B0CRWN59
Investment Strategy
To invest in a diversified portfolio of investments, primarily equities and equity-related investments, of companies which are based in, or derive a significant proportion of their revenues from the Asia Pacific region. The portfolio is diversified across a number of industries and a number of countries in that region. The portfolio may include government, quasi-government, corporate and high yield bonds and preferred shares.