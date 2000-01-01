Schroder UK Mid Cap Ord (LSE:SCP)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£228.433m
- OCF0.91%
- AIC sectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupSchroders
- Currency
- ISINGB0006108418
Investment Strategy
To invest in mid cap equities with the aim of providing a total return in excess of the FTSE 250 Index.The Company will predominantly invest in companies from the FTSE 250 index, but may hold up to 20% of its portfolio in equities and collective investment vehicles outside the benchmark index.The Company has the ability to use gearing for investment purposes up to 25% of NAV.