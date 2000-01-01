Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with long term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of Small Cap Companies listed on global stock markets across a range of sectors. The Company may only invest in small unlisted companies where it is reasonably expected that such companies will be listed within 12 months from the time of investment, limited to 15% of the NA of the Company at the time of investment. The number of investments in the portfolio will typically range between 20 and 30 holdings in normal market circumstances. It is intended that a diversified portfolio will be maintained at all times, and the single largest investment will not exceed 15% of the NA of the Company at the time of investment. The Company has not set any maximum or minimum exposures for any geographical regions or sectors and will achieve an appropriate spread of risk by investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and equity related securities issued by Small Cap Companies.