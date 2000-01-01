Investment Strategy

To provide investors, over the longer term, with above average returns through a diversified portfolio of international equities and to achieve dividend growth ahead of UK inflation. To achieve this objective, the Company invests in an integrated global portfolio constructed through an investment process whereby assets are primarily allocated on the basis of the investment merits of individual stocks rather than that of regions, sectors or themes. The company is relatively concentrated and typically will contain 50 to 100 listed international equity investment. The portfolio widely diversified both by industrial sector and geographic location to spread investment risk.