Investment Strategy

The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive total return for investors comprising stable dividend income, capital preservation and the opportunity for capital growth. SEEIT achieves this through investment in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects with high quality, private and public sector counterparties. The Company intends to achieve its investment objective by investing principally in a diversified portfolio of energy efficiency projects with high quality, private and public sector counterparties. The Company will initially focus its attention on the UK. It is, however, anticipated that the Company will make investments in continental Europe, North America and, potentially, the Asia Pacific region.