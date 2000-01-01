Secure Income REIT Ord (LSE:SIR)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.366bn
  • OCF1.27%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager Group-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BLMQ9L68

Investment Strategy

To create a substantial diversified long term income portfolio providing stable and growing income and capital returns for its shareholders. The Board defines a long term income stream as one with a weighted average term to maturity in excess of 15 years at the time of acquisition, and income security is assessed by reference either to the financial strength of the tenants or to the extent of asset cover provided by way of residual asset value.

Latest SIR news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .

SIR Regulatory news

Currently there for this investment_trust. Visit our news hub for other news .