Secured Income Fund Ord (LSE:SSIF)

Investment trust
This investment trust can be held in
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£40.285m
  • OCF1.00%
  • AIC sector-
  • Manager GroupKvika
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BYMK5S87

Investment Strategy

To provide Shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns, principally in the form of regular, sustainable dividends, through investment predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

