Investment Strategy

The Company objective is to invest in disruptive technologies with significant intellectual property rights which they are seeking to exploit, principally within the technology sector, life sciences sectors and health and wellness sectors. This includes investing in the cannabinoid secto. The Company main geographical focus will be in North America and Europe though investments may also be considered in other regions to the extent that the Board considers that valuable opportunities exist, and positive returns can be achieved. The objective of the Company is to also provide its investors with exposure to disruptive growth opportunities, with a mix of liquid, pre-liquid and longer term investments, which taken together greatly reduces the risk of the portfolio whilst giving much clearer visibility on potential returns.