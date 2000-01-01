Investment Strategy

The objective of Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive income and capital return by investing its funds in a portfolio of both unquoted and AIM/NEX quoted UK companies which meet the relevant criteria under the VCT Rules. The Company will target well managed businesses with strong leadership, that can demonstrate established and proven concepts, and are seeking an injection of growth capital to support their continued development. At least the minimum required percentage of the assets of Company will be invested in Qualifying Investments as required by the VCT Rules, with the remainder held in cash and money market securities.