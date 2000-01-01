Seneca Growth Capital VCT (LSE:HYG)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.704m
- OCF1.17%
- AIC sectorVCT Specialist: Healthcare & Biotechnology
- Manager GroupSeneca Growth Capital
- Currency
- ISINGB0031256109
Investment Strategy
The objective of Company has to date been to provide shareholders with an attractive income and capital return by investing its funds in a portfolio of unquoted and quoted UK MedTech companies which meet the relevant criteria under the VCT Rules. The Company targets well managed businesses with strong leadership, that can demonstrate established and proven concepts, and are seeking an injection of growth capital to support their continued development.