Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Ord (LSE:SEQI)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.600bn
- OCF1.04%
- AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
- Manager GroupSequoia
- Currency
- ISINGG00BV54HY67
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Company is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments. The objective of Company is to maintain its portfolio so that not more than 10% by value of the investments of Group (at the time of the investment) consists of securities or loans relating to any one individual infrastructure asset.