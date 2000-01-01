Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc Ord (LSE:SEQI)

Investment trust
Trust Info

  • Market Cap£1.600bn
  • OCF1.04%
  • AIC sectorSector Specialist: Infrastructure
  • Manager GroupSequoia
  • Currency
  • ISINGG00BV54HY67

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Company is to provide investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments. The objective of Company is to maintain its portfolio so that not more than 10% by value of the investments of Group (at the time of the investment) consists of securities or loans relating to any one individual infrastructure asset.

