Smithson Investment Trust Ord (LSE:SSON)
Trust Info
- Market Cap£1.476bn
- OCF1.00%
- AIC sectorGlobal Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupFundsmith
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGJWTR88
Investment Strategy
The investment policy is to invest in shares issued by small and mid sized listed or traded companies globally with a market cap (at the time of investment) of between GBP500 m to GBP15 bn (although the Company expects that the average market cap of the companies in which it invests to be approximately GBP7 bn).